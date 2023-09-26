Sign up
Photo 630
Fog on the Mountain
At Glacier Mountain National Park. The fog came on fast & furious and we actually decided to head back down the mountain as it was getting thicker the higher up we went.
I find it difficult to adequately capture the actual beauty of these landscapes. It just never looks as grandiose as it did while standing there.
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
nature
,
fog
,
landscape
,
mountains
,
montana
,
glacier national park
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
November 1st, 2023
