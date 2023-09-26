Previous
Fog on the Mountain by bluemoon
Fog on the Mountain

At Glacier Mountain National Park. The fog came on fast & furious and we actually decided to head back down the mountain as it was getting thicker the higher up we went.

I find it difficult to adequately capture the actual beauty of these landscapes. It just never looks as grandiose as it did while standing there.
Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
November 1st, 2023  
