Montana Pronghorn by bluemoon
Photo 627

Montana Pronghorn

Saw a small group of Pronghorn near Fairfield, Montana. I'm fascinated by these cute little guys...boy are they fast!
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Diana ace
Oh they are just to gorgeous, what a lovely capture and detail.
September 28th, 2023  
