Photo 632
Whatcha Lookin At?
An annoyed Hawk and a pesky Magpie on a powerline somewhere near Pocatello, Idaho.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
1
2
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
929
photos
73
followers
57
following
175% complete
633
634
635
636
637
638
639
640
634
635
636
637
216
638
639
640
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
29th September 2023 10:31am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
hawk
,
magpie
,
idaho
amyK
ace
Great capture of this duo
November 4th, 2023
