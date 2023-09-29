Previous
Whatcha Lookin At? by bluemoon
Photo 632

Whatcha Lookin At?

An annoyed Hawk and a pesky Magpie on a powerline somewhere near Pocatello, Idaho.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
amyK ace
Great capture of this duo
November 4th, 2023  
