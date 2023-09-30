Previous
Next
Marble Canyon by bluemoon
Photo 633

Marble Canyon

We spent 5 days in Kanab, Utah. I LOVE Utah, so many things to do and see in every direction. This is the 2nd time visiting Kanab and even if we spent another month there we wouldn't have run out of things to do. This is near Marble Canyon.
30th September 2023 30th Sep 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
175% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
What an exquisite landscape photo! Pictures like this make me wish I could retrace my travels and try to do better next time!
November 5th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Such depth, I too love the crayons of Utah
November 5th, 2023  
Helene ace
Superb. Fav
November 5th, 2023  
*lynn ace
Amazing landscape! This isn't Iowa!
November 5th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
@lynnz Ha! I kept repeating to myself ...Toto, we're not in Iowa anymore! :)
November 5th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise