Photo 633
Marble Canyon
We spent 5 days in Kanab, Utah. I LOVE Utah, so many things to do and see in every direction. This is the 2nd time visiting Kanab and even if we spent another month there we wouldn't have run out of things to do. This is near Marble Canyon.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
nature
cliffs
utah
landscape
canyon
marble canyon
utah rocks
Louise & Ken
What an exquisite landscape photo! Pictures like this make me wish I could retrace my travels and try to do better next time!
November 5th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Such depth, I too love the crayons of Utah
November 5th, 2023
Helene
ace
Superb. Fav
November 5th, 2023
*lynn
ace
Amazing landscape! This isn't Iowa!
November 5th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
@lynnz
Ha! I kept repeating to myself ...Toto, we're not in Iowa anymore! :)
November 5th, 2023
