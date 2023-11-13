Previous
Straggler by bluemoon
Straggler

I was surprised to see this Heron today. I haven't seen any for weeks so figured they'd all left for the season. There's at least one still in town hanging out with the Canadian Geese.
13th November 2023

Paula Fontanini

@bluemoon
