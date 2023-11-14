Sunset Owl

Didn't get out to look for a picture until late so drove up the road to Hickory Hills Park. Too late, light was almost gone but I pushed through the park and like the last time I saw an owl I just looked over at the setting sun and there was this Barred Owl sitting there waiting for me! Thank you Mr. Owl for the opportunity!! He was a real sport and sat still until it was too dark to see him.



I think I need to reset the time on my camera...it was taken at 5:04, not 6:04. Aren't they supposed to automatically change when we lose DST?