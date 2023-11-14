Previous
Sunset Owl by bluemoon
Photo 655

Sunset Owl

Didn't get out to look for a picture until late so drove up the road to Hickory Hills Park. Too late, light was almost gone but I pushed through the park and like the last time I saw an owl I just looked over at the setting sun and there was this Barred Owl sitting there waiting for me! Thank you Mr. Owl for the opportunity!! He was a real sport and sat still until it was too dark to see him.

I think I need to reset the time on my camera...it was taken at 5:04, not 6:04. Aren't they supposed to automatically change when we lose DST?
14th November 2023 14th Nov 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
179% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise