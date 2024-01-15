Sign up
Photo 715
Dark Eyed Junco
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
2
2
Paula Fontanini
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Tags
nature
wildlife
bird
junco
dark eyed junco
Harry J Benson
Good detail
January 15th, 2024
Cathy
The sweetest little birds! We only see them in winter.
January 15th, 2024
