Sundog & Sun Halo by bluemoon
You know when you see sundogs it's gonna be cold! Not unusual to see these around here in January or whenever it's below zero and sure enough it was -16 degrees this morning and VOILA...Sundogs!!
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Paula Fontanini

*lynn ace
Glorious! Several around here captured this, but I missed it.
January 14th, 2024  
Dave ace
Beautiful. Love the leading lines of the road.
January 14th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous sundogs
January 14th, 2024  
