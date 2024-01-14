Sign up
Sundog & Sun Halo
You know when you see sundogs it's gonna be cold! Not unusual to see these around here in January or whenever it's below zero and sure enough it was -16 degrees this morning and VOILA...Sundogs!!
14th January 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
14th January 2024 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winter
,
cold
,
january
,
frigid
,
sun dog
,
sundog
,
sundogs
,
sun halo'
*lynn
ace
Glorious! Several around here captured this, but I missed it.
January 14th, 2024
Dave
ace
Beautiful. Love the leading lines of the road.
January 14th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous sundogs
January 14th, 2024
