Previous
Photo 713
Flight of the Chickadee
13th January 2024
13th Jan 24
1
0
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
1017
photos
88
followers
77
following
195% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 9
Taken
13th January 2024 2:07pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
snow
,
nature
,
wildlife
,
winter
,
bird
,
feeder
,
chickadee
Dave
ace
Beautiful capture. Perfect timing.
January 14th, 2024
