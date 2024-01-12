Previous
Hawks NOT Welcome! by bluemoon
Hawks NOT Welcome!

I love Hawks but NOT sitting in the tree above my birdfeeders in my front yard. I looked out the window to see him sitting there and got my camera. Only after importing did I see the feather in his beak and remains of the poor bird in his claws. :(
Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
PhotoCrazy ace
Send him over here! Wonderful capture!
January 12th, 2024  
Beverley ace
This is fantastic photo, I wondered what fluffy stuff was…
This is nature…
January 12th, 2024  
Lisa Brown ace
stunning, absolutely stunning
January 12th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Oh no - that must have been quite distressing. I know he's only doing what's natural but it's an awful thought that he's been drawn in towards your feeder. We get the same (but worse) feeling when we find feathers near our house - but it's even worse when you know its an introduced fox or feral cat that's responsible. I hope he moves on to other areas.
January 12th, 2024  
