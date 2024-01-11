Previous
Calm Before the Storm by bluemoon
Photo 711

Calm Before the Storm

We have another big storm about to unload on us tonight and tomorrow. Blizzard warnings this time with up to 12" of snow on top of the last 12" we got on Monday. Yippee!!
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
194% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise & Ken ace
This truly is a tranquil scene, and I'm sure the snow muffles the sounds! Might we get to se this again with all that extra snow?!!!
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise