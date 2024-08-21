Sign up
Photo 857
On Top of the World!
He was dining on fish at the very tippy top of a dead tree. Right below him was a Great Blue Heron but I thought I'd spare you yet another Heron! :)
21st August 2024
21st Aug 24
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off over the years. I'm an amateur photographer and I...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
21st August 2024 3:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
great blue heron
,
heron"
,
george wyth state park
LManning (Laura)
ace
Splendid shot! That stare is so fierce.
August 22nd, 2024
