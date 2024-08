Green Heron

I spotted 2 Green Herons this afternoon, no easy feat since they aren't that big and blend in quite well with their surroundings. I actually sat and watched them for an hour in front of me and behind me was a Great Blue Heron sitting on a downed tree over the water. The sound of these Herons is quite comical as are their antics. And yes, the water actually is that green...it's covered with algae or some kind of green slime. It was a beautiful day for hanging out with the Herons! :)