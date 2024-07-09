Previous
Chess still life. by bobby5722
5 / 365

Chess still life.

Weather not great today so restricted to indoors, still interesting trying a bit of macro. More practice needed but good fun.
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Bobby McGlade

@bobby5722
