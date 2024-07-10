Previous
Flowery Puffin by bobby5722
Flowery Puffin

An Atlantic Puffin resting at it's nesting ground on the Saltee Islands, Wexford, Ireland. Unable to get out today, this was taken in late June.
10th July 2024

Bobby McGlade

@bobby5722
