Previous
Cottage from 1800s by bobby5722
7 / 365

Cottage from 1800s

Photographed and removed satellite dish, chimney aerial, power lines to clean up the image. Built mid 1800s. To call back with owner to get some history on it.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Bobby McGlade

@bobby5722
Hi, I am retired with a keen interest in photography which I now have time to indulge in. I have no preferred genres as such,...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise