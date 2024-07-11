Sign up
7 / 365
Cottage from 1800s
Photographed and removed satellite dish, chimney aerial, power lines to clean up the image. Built mid 1800s. To call back with owner to get some history on it.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
Bobby McGlade
@bobby5722
Hi, I am retired with a keen interest in photography which I now have time to indulge in. I have no preferred genres as such,...
