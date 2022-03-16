Cry Baby

A sort of prequel to the Tom Thorne series and pretty good. Introduces a lot of the characters and places that become staples of the series.



Rather dismal day of thick cloud followed by heavy rain most of the afternoon. Felt slightly, but not too, fretful as Dave had his long postponed appointment to start the implant work. Waited in the waiting room and it all went fine. He's back now with a sore mouth and armed with antibiotics. Back in 2 weeks to see how it's going before the next stage. Making a lentil and carrot soup later, suitable food for an invalid.



3 good things

1. The most wonderful news in all the world gloom, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori have been released and are on their way back to the UK after years in Iranian jails.

2. Dave was a big brave boy at the dentist.

3. After today's gloomy weather, the weather forecast for the next week is sun, sun, sun ☀️



16 March 2022

Walthamstow E17