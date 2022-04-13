Buffet

Sister, Dave, R and N tuck into a buffet and a celebratory aperol.



Lovely sunny morning and we opened the back door as we had our halloumi brunch. Sister and co went into town to do charity shops and see exhibitions. I got on the bike to go and pick up last bits for Dave's birthday - chocolate and also Easter eggs.



Cycled round to the wetlands and found a nice card and some seed bombs in the shop. Then onto the chocolate shop. It was at this point that I remembered I'd completely forgotten one of Dave's presents - his favourite perfume from Penhaligon's. Cue mad dash into town. Toyed with taking the bike on the overground, but didn't think I'd make it back before 4 when the bike ban starts.



Got the tube to Angel and was initially horrified to see that Penhaligon's was closed, but sign said back in 40 mins so went to Hotel Chocolat for extra chocs, and a couple of posh delis for interesting comestibles. Git the perfume and rushed back, delayed somewhat by Victoria line delays.



Wrapped presents while watching Lost and relaxed until Selma and co arrived and we had our huge fish, bread and cheese buffet. R had got the artist development programme she'd applied for so we enjoyed celebratory aperols. Then found out my sister had got a solo exhibition for 2023 so double celebs.



Ended with a long game of Trivial Pursuit that Noah won, enjoying the vintage rum Richard had given Dave. Bed very late.



3 good things

1. A cheeky hot cross bun after brunch.

2. Penhaligon's had a deal on where you could get the perfumes unboxed for cheaper, plus a 2 for less deal so got myself some more orange blossom.

3. Delicious cheeses from the French deli in Angel.



13 April 2022

Walthamstow E17