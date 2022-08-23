Wet sedum

On the way into the office after a bit of rain in the early hours. Felt absolutely exhausted all day from a poor night's sleep. Dave and I had had a semi-argument, which continued into the morning - but now resolved. Our perennial battle between going out versus staying home and getting stuff done...



An average day for the most part until mid afternoon when we found out an important statement would probably need publishing after hours and I was on call. I had planned on meeting Grace for a drink - as it's rare one gets called. Luckily my colleague said he'd do my on call freeing me up, good lad.



Met Grace at the Queen's Arms sitting outside over a couple of gins and a huge Moving Mountains burger. Weather warm and muggy. Chat about her weekend away with mutual friends that turned a bit sour with acrimonious tiffs. Occasionally interrupted by the ramblings of a loud ranty vagrant and a tiny terrier at a neighbouring table which would bark ballistically at any other passing dog - no matter how much huger it was.



3 good things

1. Flexible work colleagues. In the end the statement never came, I'd have had to cancel Grace for no reason.

2. Got virtually the last two tickets for a prom we're interested in. Separate seats but not too far away from each other.

3. Grace seems better in her self and had a lovely holiday mountain walking.



24 August 2022

St James's Park SW1