The Underground Railroad by boxplayer
213 / 365

The Underground Railroad

The underground railroad was a network of secret routes and safe houses used by slaves in the US to escape to free states or Canada. In this excellent gripping read, it becomes a real railroad as the protagonist Cora tries to escape her slave masters and the horrific slave catcher Ridgeway.

Non-working day but spent mostly packing for a week away and weddings. Very anxious especially after discussing mum issues with sister S. Her and the rest all went to meet her and take her to lunch which was nice anyway. Steaming hot again but no thunderstorms yet.

31 July 2024
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK.
KV ace
Sounds like an excellent read.
July 31st, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Sounds like an good read
July 31st, 2024  
