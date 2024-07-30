Green shelter

From the blazing hot day. An alley down from my mum's flat to the main road.
Busy day, into the office to work and after went to my mum's to bring her ice cream, check out her problem tablet and get a shopping list off her. With the tablet, she'd somehow managed to turn the brightness right down so it was nigh on black. Fixed easily enough. She enjoyed the ice cream and has more in the freezer.
Went home for a momentary chill in the garden - only M and Ian in - finishing my book with a glass of wine before more people arrived. Sister S and N and also R.
We had nibbles in the garden, more wine and a takeaway Japanese from Taro before we were chased in by midges and the cooling night - the hot temperatures not really carrying on into the late evening.