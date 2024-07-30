Sign up
Photo 2192
A glass of rosé
On a very hot day - in the garden with sister S and R.
Green shelter
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2024/2024-07-30
30 July 2024
Walthamstow E17
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
1
1
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8251
photos
179
followers
207
following
600% complete
View this month »
Views
5
1
1
The odd extra
Pixel 7a
30th July 2024 8:40pm
Tags
wine
,
glass
,
garden
,
rosé
Sam Palmer
Most welcome, I suspect.
July 31st, 2024
