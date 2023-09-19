Previous
Just an average work day by brennieb
Photo 1071

Just an average work day

The old Playmobile..such a lot of play value. Jacob loves it.think will be an inside day today.windy and wet ..couldn't resist the photo!
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Brennie B

@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Busy day on the building site today…….fantastic for little budding workmen! Plenty of tea breaks though I hope!
September 19th, 2023  
Babs ace
A lot of the workers seems to be sitting down on the job.

My kids and grandkids used to love Playmobile. My daughter has kept her kids Playmobile ready for when her grandkids arrive.
September 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise