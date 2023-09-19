Sign up
Previous
Photo 1071
Just an average work day
The old Playmobile..such a lot of play value. Jacob loves it.think will be an inside day today.windy and wet ..couldn't resist the photo!
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
Brennie B
@brennieb
Always loved photography, joined this for me and to improve my skills. Finished working with children a couple of years ago. so more time farmers daughter....
Pat Knowles
ace
Busy day on the building site today…….fantastic for little budding workmen! Plenty of tea breaks though I hope!
September 19th, 2023
Babs
ace
A lot of the workers seems to be sitting down on the job.
My kids and grandkids used to love Playmobile. My daughter has kept her kids Playmobile ready for when her grandkids arrive.
September 19th, 2023
