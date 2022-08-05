Previous
Afterglow by briaan
Afterglow

Some 30 or so minutes after sunset tonight, this view is taken from our 25th floor apartment. The Bolte Bridge traverses the Yarra River and Victoria Harbour in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
5th August 2022 5th Aug 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
