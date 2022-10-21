Trestle Rail-Bridge

Puffing Billy is a popular attraction for locals and tourists alike. Located north of the city of Melbourne, a steam train takes people for a novel ride through Australian native trees, shrubs and grasses. No train today, unfortunately. The bridge is an amazing structure. For those interested here is a website to learn more about this local attraction. https://www.puffingbilly.com.au/
This image was taken with a Laowa 12mm f2.8 lens, with Canon 5D MkIII body. Photomatix Pro 6.2 and Lightroom Classic used to process the shot. Thank you for viewing