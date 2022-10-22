Previous
Injured by briaan
Photo 439

Our eldest son's dog "Spring" is injured. An open wound in his right flank. Cause is unknown. When we visited this afternoon he posed in his bed. iPhoneXS
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography.
Maggiemae ace
Poor fellow - wish he could tell you how it happened.
October 22nd, 2022  
