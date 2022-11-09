Previous
Dusk by briaan
Photo 457

Dusk

Viewed from the 25th floor balcony of our apartment past another apartment building in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Thank you for viewing last night's image.
9th November 2022 9th Nov 22

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Bill ace
It looks like you had quite a sunset behind the buildings.
November 9th, 2022  
