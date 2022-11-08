Previous
Lunar Eclipse by briaan
Lunar Eclipse

Photographed from our 25th floor balcony in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Sigma 150-600mm zoom on a Canon 5D Mk III body set at 600 mm. Lightroom Classic
Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
