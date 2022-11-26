Previous
Next
Queueing by briaan
Photo 474

Queueing

What did people do in a queue before smartphones? Today is State Election day in Victoria, Australia. I found the people's behaviour interesting. At the time of this photo, the wait from the end of the queue was about 1.5 hours!
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Wow, surely there was another polling station close by! I think I'd have gone for lunch and come back later.
November 26th, 2022  
bkb in the city
We don't have anywhere near those line up here for our elections
November 26th, 2022  
Chris Cook ace
I can't imagine having to wait 1 1/2 hours to cast a ballot. Is there a scarcity of polling stations?
November 26th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise