Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 474
Queueing
What did people do in a queue before smartphones? Today is State Election day in Victoria, Australia. I found the people's behaviour interesting. At the time of this photo, the wait from the end of the queue was about 1.5 hours!
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
474
photos
42
followers
62
following
129% complete
View this month »
467
468
469
470
471
472
473
474
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Wylie
ace
Wow, surely there was another polling station close by! I think I'd have gone for lunch and come back later.
November 26th, 2022
bkb in the city
We don't have anywhere near those line up here for our elections
November 26th, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
I can't imagine having to wait 1 1/2 hours to cast a ballot. Is there a scarcity of polling stations?
November 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close