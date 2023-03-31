Sign up
Photo 598
Top Step
Our 3 step step ladder was used today. Meteor checked out the view from the top step. Our cats are great companions. Thanks for the feedback on the 'Peace Lilly'. Always appreciated. Counting blessings.
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Diana
ace
What a great shot of your beautiful kitty!
March 31st, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Such wide eyes and gorgeous colour! The light in the right place and the sound you made to get her looking slightly startled, worked!
March 31st, 2023
