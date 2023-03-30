Previous
Peace by briaan
Peace

This "Peace Lilly" flower looked great in morning light on our 25th floor balcony. Thanks for views and comments on yesterday's photo of Meteor. Counting blessings.
Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
