Photo 596
Meteor
Meteor is one of our domestic short haired cats. Drying off the umbrella in our apartment, he posed for my iPhoneXS. Thank you for the views and feedback for yesterday's shot. Counting blessings.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Wylie
ace
He's got the right idea!
March 29th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
super shot of Meteor and what a great name. The name could have been, "Mittens"!
March 29th, 2023
