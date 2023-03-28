Previous
Aboriginal art by briaan
Photo 595

Aboriginal art

Today, predawn, this amazing example of aboriginal art is a feature at the North Melbourne Football Grounds (AFL). Known as the Kangaroos. Thanks for the feedback from yesterday's photo. Always appreciated. Counting blessings.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
