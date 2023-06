Twice a year, the outside of the building windows are cleaned by people abseiling down the sides of the 30 storey structure. Today, in about 10 deg C, Judy (my wife) spotted this worker outside our bedroom window on the 25th level.

I see this person is wearing a balaclava under the safety helmet.

Kudos to all multi-storey window cleaners.

Thanks for your views, comments and favs. Always apprecited.

Counting my blessings.