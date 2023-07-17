Sign up
Photo 706
Rotunda
Constructed in 1873, this Rotunda looked so great this afternoon. This is located in Fitzroy Gardens, in Melbourne.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs.
Counting blessings
17th July 2023
17th Jul 23
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Mags
ace
How lovely! Looks like a little Greek or Roman temple.
July 17th, 2023
