Rotunda by briaan
Rotunda

Constructed in 1873, this Rotunda looked so great this afternoon. This is located in Fitzroy Gardens, in Melbourne.
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Mags ace
How lovely! Looks like a little Greek or Roman temple.
July 17th, 2023  
