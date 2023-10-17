Sign up
lines and colour
On Tuesdays I see the sunrise. About an hour after sunrise the soft light on these buildings were irresistible.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Hidden Sculpture". Always appreciated.
Counting blessings.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
Brian
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
17th October 2023 6:25am
Lou Ann
Really lovely. I love when architects think about the impact the building’s exterior will have on the public.
October 17th, 2023
Mags
I like the patterns and lines!
October 17th, 2023
