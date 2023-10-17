Previous
lines and colour by briaan
Photo 797

lines and colour

On Tuesdays I see the sunrise. About an hour after sunrise the soft light on these buildings were irresistible.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for "Hidden Sculpture". Always appreciated.
Counting blessings.
17th October 2023 17th Oct 23

Brian

I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
Lou Ann ace
Really lovely. I love when architects think about the impact the building’s exterior will have on the public.
October 17th, 2023  
Mags ace
I like the patterns and lines!
October 17th, 2023  
