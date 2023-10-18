Previous
Bye by briaan
Photo 798

Bye

Tonight I witnessed the sunset at Middle Park beach, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. A pleasant 23 deg. C and little breeze, without clouds - wow!
Thank you for your views, comments and favs for yesterday's image.
Counting blessings
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Brian

ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
218% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful.
October 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise