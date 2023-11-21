Sign up
Previous
Photo 827
Greens
About and hour or so before sunset, I wlked through part of Fitzroy Gardens, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The variety of greens is remarkable.
Thank you for the views, comments and favs for 'Golden'. A short moment in time.
Counting blessings
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
4
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
827
photos
69
followers
79
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
21st November 2023 6:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
John Falconer
ace
Great shot. Love the trees lined up.
November 21st, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely scene.
November 21st, 2023
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful lush greenery. Such a great difference to our landscape at the moment, every where is parched dry, no matter how much we water the plants. Drinking water is no problem yet, we get most of it through distillation plants from the Mediterranean.
November 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture of this beautiful park with all the lovely trees and green tones.
November 21st, 2023
