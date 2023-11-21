Previous
Greens by briaan
Greens

About and hour or so before sunset, I wlked through part of Fitzroy Gardens, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The variety of greens is remarkable.
Brian

@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
John Falconer ace
Great shot. Love the trees lined up.
November 21st, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
A lovely scene.
November 21st, 2023  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful lush greenery. Such a great difference to our landscape at the moment, every where is parched dry, no matter how much we water the plants. Drinking water is no problem yet, we get most of it through distillation plants from the Mediterranean.
November 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of this beautiful park with all the lovely trees and green tones.
November 21st, 2023  
