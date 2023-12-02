Sign up
Previous
Photo 838
Road Extension Completed On Time
Great to see this major project completed. For details see
https://bigbuild.vic.gov.au/projects/west-gate-tunnel-project/about/explore-the-project/wurendjeri-way-extension
Intersection reopened today after about 2 months of work.
Thanks for your views, comments and favs for "Bath Time"
Grateful for blessings
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
1
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years old, I discovered this fascinating world through a viewfinder. Ansel Adams and Ken Duncan...
838
photos
80
followers
110
following
229% complete
View this month »
831
832
833
834
835
836
837
838
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
2nd December 2023 4:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Let’s hope that the traffic flow smoothly and efficiently.
December 2nd, 2023
