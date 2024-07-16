Previous
Cloudscape by briaan
Cloudscape

Taken on the 8th of this month. The buildings of 'The District' are shrouded in amazing clouds. Located near Victoria Harbour, Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Westgate Bridge". Always appreciated.

Grateful for all blessings
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Beautifully composed and captured, gorgeous clouds and lovely light.
July 16th, 2024  
The clouds look rather ominous
July 16th, 2024  
I love your perspective on that whole area!
July 16th, 2024  
Those clouds look rather menacing.
July 16th, 2024  
