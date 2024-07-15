Previous
Westgate Bridge by briaan
Photo 1062

Westgate Bridge

Taken on 7th July, this is the Westgate Bridge viewed from the banks of the Yarra River, looking west. Resting and recovering at home.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Look over here!".

Grateful for all blessings
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Fantastic shot of a favourite point. Did you go on thepunt?
July 15th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
It looks so impressive towering over the background. What a wonderful pov.
July 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise