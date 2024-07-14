Sign up
Photo 1061
Look over here!
Feeling under the weather with a cold. A quick trip down to the apartment lobby to photograph the flowers. My imagination led to the title.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Clingons". Much appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings
14th July 2024
14th Jul 24
Brian
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography.
Casablanca
Wishing you speedily well again.
July 14th, 2024
Susan Wakely
So lovely. Take care.
July 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
Beautiful
July 14th, 2024
