Previous
Look over here! by briaan
Photo 1061

Look over here!

Feeling under the weather with a cold. A quick trip down to the apartment lobby to photograph the flowers. My imagination led to the title.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Clingons". Much appreciated.

Grateful for all blessings
14th July 2024 14th Jul 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
290% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Wishing you speedily well again.
July 14th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
So lovely. Take care.
July 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise