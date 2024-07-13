Previous
Clingons by briaan
Clingons

Today I observed a few deciduous trees against an overcast sky. Winter light. I call the leaves that stick around 'clingons'. Oh I can hear all the Star Trek fans moaning.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Lagoon Pier". Much appreciated.

Grateful for all blessings.

13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Brian

Ha ha, loved the Klingons in Star Trek and love the pun! Perfect name for these leaves
July 13th, 2024  
