Previous
Photo 1060
Clingons
Today I observed a few deciduous trees against an overcast sky. Winter light. I call the leaves that stick around 'clingons'. Oh I can hear all the Star Trek fans moaning.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Lagoon Pier". Much appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings.
13th July 2024
13th Jul 24
1
0
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deciduous
Casablanca
ace
Ha ha, loved the Klingons in Star Trek and love the pun! Perfect name for these leaves
July 13th, 2024
