Lagoon_Pier by briaan
Lagoon_Pier

Off Beaconsfield Parade near Port Melbourne. For those of you interested { https://www.google.com/maps/place/Lagoon+Pier/@-37.8443804,144.9587362,16z/data=!4m15!1m8!3m7!1s0x6ad667d93950955b:0x386ed04d9e25b868!2sBeaconsfield+Parade,+Melbourne+VIC!3b1!8m2!3d-37.8519204!4d144.9572342!16s%2Fg%2F11cjgf54hq!3m5!1s0x6ad667bf51e91d5b:0x2b5f478e5dabb854!8m2!3d-37.8458291!4d144.9392276!16s%2Fg%2F11c0rhdks0?entry=ttu] A pleasant afternoon for walking, fishing or soaking up the winter sun.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Closer". The lilies are slow to open.

Grateful for all blessings.
12th July 2024 12th Jul 24

Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
