Closer by briaan
Closer

Some details of the blossom displayed in the Dock 5 flower arrangement in our 30 level apartment building in Docklands, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Taken on July 9.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Perspective". I appreciate each one.

Grateful for all blessings
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Brian

My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Beverley
This is sooo beautiful…
July 11th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon
Pretty, soft, feeling to this.
July 11th, 2024  
Casablanca
How pretty
July 11th, 2024  
