Previous
Photo 1084
Princess Rumpleteaser
Mungojerrie's companion in Colac, Victoria. The Birman breed comes in amazing varieties of colours.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Mungojerrie". Greatly appreciated.
Grateful for all Gog'd blessings
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
2
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1084
photos
108
followers
132
following
296% complete
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
1084
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
10th August 2024 5:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
birman
,
rumpleteaser
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this gorgeous kitty, such beautiful eyes.
August 11th, 2024
julia
ace
Cute face.. Love the eyes.. And great cat names.. we loved 'Cats' as well..
August 11th, 2024
