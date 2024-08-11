Previous
Princess Rumpleteaser by briaan
Photo 1084

Princess Rumpleteaser

Mungojerrie's companion in Colac, Victoria. The Birman breed comes in amazing varieties of colours.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Mungojerrie". Greatly appreciated.

Grateful for all Gog'd blessings
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
296% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this gorgeous kitty, such beautiful eyes.
August 11th, 2024  
julia ace
Cute face.. Love the eyes.. And great cat names.. we loved 'Cats' as well..
August 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise