Previous
Photo 1083
Mungojerrie
This is one of two Birman cats our friends have. He is so soft and loves cuddles. He lives in Colac, Victoria, Australia.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Orchids". Much appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
3
3
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1083
photos
108
followers
132
following
296% complete
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
1083
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
10th August 2024 5:04pm
cat
,
birman
,
mungojerrie
Susan Wakely
ace
What an adorable cat.
August 10th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
He’s beautiful.
August 10th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Gorgeous capture fv!
August 10th, 2024
