Mungojerrie by briaan
This is one of two Birman cats our friends have. He is so soft and loves cuddles. He lives in Colac, Victoria, Australia.

10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Brian

@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
Susan Wakely ace
What an adorable cat.
August 10th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
He’s beautiful.
August 10th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Gorgeous capture fv!
August 10th, 2024  
