Previous
Photo 1082
Orchids
The orchids are one of the accents in the lobby flower arrangement in our apartment building in Docklands. Wattle and Lilies are the other species featured.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Morning Gold". All appreciated.
Grateful for all blessings
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
2
1
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1082
photos
108
followers
132
following
296% complete
View this month »
1075
1076
1077
1078
1079
1080
1081
1082
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
9th August 2024 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orchid
Babs
ace
What an unusual colour, so pretty
August 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Simply lovely!
August 9th, 2024
