Previous
Photo 1089
A sign of Spring, to come
Taken on 14/08/2024 in Westmeadows, Victoria, Australia. Afternoon light. The bee honoured the blossom with its presence.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "Floral Art".
Grateful for all God's blessings.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
2
2
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1089
photos
108
followers
132
following
1082
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
14th August 2024 5:53pm
Tags
bee
,
spring
,
blossom
Suzanne
ace
Lovely Brian!
August 16th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
August 16th, 2024
