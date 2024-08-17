Previous
Blue Hour by briaan
Photo 1090

Blue Hour

Taken yesterday from our 25th floor apartment.
Victoria Harbour, Docklands in the foreground. The bolte bridge traverses the image.
I had a minor computer glitch delaying this post.

Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "A sign of Spring, to come". Much appreciated.

Grateful for all God's blessings.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Brian

ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
298% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Beautiful beautiful
August 18th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely tones fv!
August 18th, 2024  
Phil Sandford ace
That’s stunningly beautiful
August 18th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Gorgeous capture of this time of day.
August 18th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Beyond words
August 18th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
That's a beauty. The lights dotted across the bridge just centre and lift the whole scene. instant fav
August 18th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely!
August 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise