Previous
Photo 1090
Blue Hour
Taken yesterday from our 25th floor apartment.
Victoria Harbour, Docklands in the foreground. The bolte bridge traverses the image.
I had a minor computer glitch delaying this post.
Thanks for your view, comments and favs for "A sign of Spring, to come". Much appreciated.
Grateful for all God's blessings.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
7
6
Brian
ace
@briaan
My wife, Judy and I live in a 25th floor apartment in Docklands, Victoria, Australia. I am retired and love photography. Starting at about 10 years...
1090
photos
108
followers
132
following
298% complete
1083
1084
1085
1086
1087
1088
1089
1090
Views
11
Comments
7
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
17th August 2024 7:04pm
docklands
,
blue hour
,
bolte bridge
,
victoria harbour
Boxplayer
ace
Beautiful beautiful
August 18th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely tones fv!
August 18th, 2024
Phil Sandford
ace
That’s stunningly beautiful
August 18th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Gorgeous capture of this time of day.
August 18th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Beyond words
August 18th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
That's a beauty. The lights dotted across the bridge just centre and lift the whole scene. instant fav
August 18th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely!
August 18th, 2024
